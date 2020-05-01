Zulum on Goni: ‘One of Nigeria’s best is gone’

Share This





















By Shuaibu Usman

“With the shocking demise of former Governor of Borno state, Mohammed Goni, Nigeria has certainly lost one of its self-effacing best,” Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has said.

Malam Isa Gusau, special adviser to the governor on public relations and strategy, in a tribute by Borno State Governor of the first civilian governor old Borno State who died on Wednesday after a brief illness, said: “Our late elder statesman, His Excellency, Alhaji Mohammed Goni, was a man of unique conviction, who combined high level of competence, brevity, integrity, and overwhelming passion for developmental leadership, all of which, and more, have earned him a rightful position of pride in the league of Nigeria’s very best.

Zulum said in a statement that: “37 years after he left office as a visionary Governor of old Borno state (now Borno and Yobe states), Mohammed Goni’s footprints have remained golden, and of effectual benefit to generations of citizens. Yet, Mohammed Goni lived a rather serene lifestyle, in which he rarely spoke or appeared in public.

“Mohammed Goni was a legend of purity in public service, for which and to whom, the good people of Borno state will forever be grateful. Indeed, one of Nigeria’s silent best is gone.”

The governor prayed that: “May Allah in His generosity of mercy, forgive the shortcomings of Alhaji Mohammed Goni, admit him into Ajanna firdaus and bless the good family he has left behind.”

