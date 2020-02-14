Zulum: No one can question Buhari’s sincerity on B/ Haram

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Notwithstanding setbacks in the ongoing fight against boko haram in Borno state, no one can correctly question President Muhammadu Buhari’s sincerity of purpose, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has said.

Zulum stated this in a message released by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in appreciating the President for his visit to Maiduguri on Wednesday.

“Mr President, Sir, your empathy for the good people of Borno state has never been with the slightest doubt. In fact, it has been so obvious. “Your trip to Maiduguri on Wednesday, straight from an international engagement strongly reinforced what we already know of your compassion for the people of Borno. Your visit was more than show of empathy. It strengthened our hope especially because in private, you gave us listening ears with reaffirmation of the commitment you have always had, to ending the boko haram insurgency. It is public knowledge that you have since day one of assuming office, made our security, humanitarian and economic situation topmost in your list of national priorities.

“Mr President, Sir, Borno has not and will lose hope in you. We believe in you because no one can correctly question your sincerity of purpose. We will continue to hope and pray that uses your presidency to grant us enduring peace and security in Borno state, rest of the northeast and the while of our dear country, Nigeria” Zulum was quoted to have said.