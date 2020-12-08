Zulum inspects 350 houses, others at Ngoshe, Warabe, Pulka

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, used the whole of Monday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe and Pulka, all in Gwoza Local Government Area of Southern Borno.

At Ngoshe, Zulum supervised distribution of food items and N24m in cash to 1,200 vulnerable citizens who returned from Pulka and Maiduguri.

Each household received a 50kg bag of maize, 1 bag of 50kg sorghum, a 25kg bag of beans, a 12.5kg bag of rice, 5 litres of cooking oil, other condiments and N20,000 cash.

The distribution, Zulum said, was to continually support resettled communities before the rainy season during which they are expected to undertake agricultural activities in safety in farmlands as part of livelihoods.

The citizens returned to Ngoshe on the 15th of October 2020, after clearance from the military.

Governor Zulum also assessed basic amenities after which he ordered the State Universal Basic Education Board to immediately provide furniture and ensure Ngoshe Central Primary School is reopened in two weeks. The school project is currently at 95 percent completion level.

Also visited by the governor was an ongoing Ngoshe Primary Healthcare Centre where he charged the contractor to accelerate the completion to enable health workers provide services to the community.

After leaving Ngoshe, Governor Zulum travelled to Warabe also in Gwoza and inspected 350 houses being built for residents whose homes were destroyed by insurgents.

Zulum also visited Pulka where he inspected the construction of mega secondary school.

