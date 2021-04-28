Zulum: I visited Aso Rock to tell Buhari truth on Borno attacks

By Egena Sunday Ode

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, Monday night visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he sought to “tell President Muhammadu Buhari the truth” about the latest Boko Haram attacks on communities in the state.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with the President, Zulum decried the recurrent terrorist attacks in the state with the attendant colossal loss of innocent citizens and even soldiers fighting in the frontline.

The Governor said it was necessary for him to visit the seat of power in Abuja and tell the President the whole truth about the situation in the region.

“I think it is my own responsibility to come and say the truth to Mr. President, let him know what is going on in the entire Northeast subregion, he said.

While noting that the situation was pathetic, Zulum emphasized the need for support to help the area to get rid of insurgents.

He further lamented that hundreds of people had fled their homes and left many communities in the area deserted.

The governor said: “In Borno, particularly, Brigade headquarters was attacked, many soldiers, men and officers of the Nigerian Army were killed. Let me use this opportunity to extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. God, in His infinite wisdom, forgive them.

“I think there is the need for us to get support for us to succeed in this war against insurgents. It’s very pathetic. Few days ago, Damask was attacked, hundreds of people started fleeing Damasak and now Geidam is almost deserted, many people have left Geidam.”

On the persistent insecurity in the Northeast, Governor Zulum stated:

“I think the military are yet to receive some of the equipment that they have ordered