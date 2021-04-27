Zlatan Ibrahimovic investigated by Uefa over ‘alleged financial interest’ in betting company

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is to be investigated by Uefa over an “alleged financial interest in a betting company”.

According to reports in his native Sweden, the AC Milan striker, 39, has broken rules after becoming a partner in a betting company.

Uefa’s disciplinary regulations state players should not have a financial interest in betting.

Last week he signed a new contract that will run until after his 40th birthday.

“A Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector has today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the Uefa disciplinary regulations by Mr Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an alleged financial interest in a betting company,” a Uefa statement said.