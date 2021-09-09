Zamfara to punish soldiers over illegal transportation of cows

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Task Force Committee on banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other criminal activities has intercepted a truck while illegally conveying five cows to unknown destination outside the state, allegedly belonged to military personnel.

Briefing Journalists on the development, the Secretary of the Committee, Barrister Abdulrashid Haruna, said Governor Bello Matawalle has directed for a decisive measure against the owners of the cows not minding their status.

“A truck driver arrested by the task force committee, after preliminary investigation, revealed that the cows were the belonging of some military personnel who engaged him to deliver the controversial cows somewhere outside the state.

“It was against the executive order given by the State Governor, that among others, cows should not be conveyed into or outside the state on whatever purpose and no matter what class they belong.

“The task force saw the kind of action committed by the military personnel as an offense aimed at aiding banditry and other related crimes in the state. Therefore, Governor Matawalle has directed to punish them.”