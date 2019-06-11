Zamfara to partner local, foreign investors on job creation

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Zamfara state government has concluded arrangements to partner with reputable local and foreign investors interested in investing in different skills acquisition programmes across training centers in the state, with a view to ensuring creation of employment opportunities.

This was contained in a statement by Babangida Umar Zurmi, a Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Barrister Mahadi Aliyu Gusau, on an inspection visit to Dr.Kabir Dan Baba Skills Acquisition Training Center, Unguwar Zabarma, Gusau which is currently under construction.

Barrister Mahadi said, the state government will provide electrical transformer to adequately enhance power supply to the center with a view to keep an installed machineries and other equipment in the center meet the required services.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee for the center, Alhaji Sarkin Pawa Malami who was represented by the Vice Chairman, Architect Abubakar Abdu Gusau, briefed the deputy governor on the history of the center which was served as old prison before being converted.

The committee chairman lauded the state government for its intervention for the compilation of the uncompleted structures of the center including the conference hall which has the capacity of accommodating three to five hundred learners at a time.

On behalf of the committee members, he thanked the state Governor, Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle and his deputy, Barrister Mahadi Aliyu Gusau for visiting strategic places with a view to revitalise their operations for the benefit of the people in the state.