Zamfara: No records of bandits’ attack, killing, kidnappings in Shinkafi -LG Sole Administrator

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Sole Administrator of Shinkafi local government Council, Sani Galadima Shinkafi, has appreciated Peace Reconciliation Initiative by the present administration of Governor Bello Matawalle as it helps to end the banditry activities and other security challenges in the local government.

Sani Shinkafi made the statement in Kaura Namoda at a town hall meeting organized for local governments in Zamfara-North by the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning which was aimed to derive real projects to be executed as planned in the 2021 budget been presented to the State House of Assembly for legislative deliberation.

Shinkafi further said, “Despite successes achieved by the State Government and the Security Agencies in tackling security challenges in Shinkafi local government, there was still need to prioritize the construction of Zangero-Badarawa-Kware-Kurya about 60 kilometer road that linked Zamfara with some parts of Katsina and Sokoto states.

“By considering the said project which bears the weight of over 600,000 populace in the 2021 budget, the security personnel on roads and farms’ patrols would then found it easier to reach any targeted community that may lodge distress calls for rescue, and the construction of the road would also facilitate easy transportation of farm products to the targeted markets”, the Sole Administrator has prayed.

Number of observations were made by representatives of the 4 benefitting local government councils of the zone including Kaura Namoda, Birnin Magaji, Zurmi and Shinkafi.

The town hall meeting as according to the Director and Economic Planning, Hamza Salihu who, represented the State Commissioner, Ibrahim Jibo Magayaki, said the aim of the meeting was to inform the zone on the planned projects to be executed for their wellbeing.

“Part of the reasons for organizing the town hall meeting was to read out the list of projects marked by the State Government for the zone, and on the other hand, to listen to them whether they may suggest another important project that was not captured in the 2021 budget.

“Being first of it’s kind in the state, the town hall meeting on the budget was aimed at providing enabling environment for the teeming beneficiaries to take part in the budget decision where they could either support the planned projects or replace them with more important ones”, Magayaki has said.

Also speaking on behalf of people of Zurmi local government, the Chairman Zurmi Initiative Forum, Suleiman Babayo Zurmi, advised that, the State Government need to come up with projects that would improve it’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...