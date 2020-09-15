Zamfara: N20m missing during my illegal arrest by Police, APC stalwart claims

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

A stalwart of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter, Alhaji Abubakar Dantabawa who was arrested in his Gusau residence alongside 17 others has claimed that the sum of 20 million naira was missing after Police men invaded his sitting room on Sunday.

He said he has therefore decided to take legal action against the Police and the State Government.

Dantabawa made the claim at a press briefing at his residence in Gusau the State capital yesterday, saying there was the sum of 20 million naira meant for the planned distribution of palliatives to the victims of floods at his home town in Bungudu local government area of the state.

“Apart from the arrest which was illegal but purely politically motivated, my wife called me while I was under Police custody at the Police headquarters, asked me for where I kept the said money, I described for her exactly where it was, but she finally told me the money was not there.

“That was when I was asked to write a statement by the Legal Officer of the State Command who advised me to also write it down and I did, later I called the Commissioner of Police to tell me what he was charging me for, but he replied that he was not even aware of the arrest, and did not know who directed for it”, Dantabawa said.

Narrating the nature of the arrest, Dantabawa, said he was attending to some people from his home town amongst whom were some old friends after he spent about five months without a visit to the state, when a combined team of security personnel including police, NSCDC and soldiers arrived at his residence.

“Only Police stormed into my house and asked me to come with them as they were directed to arrest me alongside any other person around, I asked them of arrest warrant which they replied there was not, they finally forced me and my visitors out of my sitting room”, Dantabawa said.

He said he was neither told of the offence he committed during and after the arrest, but only to read on one of the national dailies that he was arrested while holding meeting with repented bandits in his residence.

“That made me to clearly understood that, the State Government was behind the arrest as even the Commissioner of Police claimed to have no knowledge of the arrest. The Legal Officer insisted that I should call somebody to stand for my bail”, Dantabawa said.

