Zamfara Legislative member attributes refreshed banditry to negligence of security agencies

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Member House of Assembly representing Maru North, Comrade Yusuf Alasan Kanoma has accused security agencies operating in the state of negligence as to main reason the lingering banditry and other related crimes could not be fought to end.

Comrade Kanoma who stated this while briefing newsmen shortly after a town hall meeting organized by the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning held in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State last weekend.

“I must confessed that, there was relative peace in the state as at the dawn of Peace Initiative which was introduced by the present administration of Governor Matawalle in collaboration with security agencies, but it is now gradually declining as even some State Government officials were not serious on the matter.

“The State Government was paying it’s expected quarter to tackle the security challenges bedeviling the state, but the questionable aspect of the matter was the inability of the security operatives to trace, pursue, attack and fought the menace to end.

“Though, this is my own perception, as I am speaking to you on my humble self and being a legislative member representing Maru north, security agencies were not up to their primary duties, otherwise the issue of banditry activities and kidnappings would have become a history in Zamfara State.

“I went to attend a budget formulation training one Wednesday recently in Katsina State, on my arrival, I received a phone call informing me of attack in Maje town, my own constituency upon which I quickly gave a call to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Sokoto 8 Division.

“I was told by my people that, a war aircraft had flown to the area for some minutes after which it was neither seen again nor heard of any action against the bandits on the move towards their camp with the captives and the rustled cows.

“On the next day Thursday, there was another phone call to me from Kunkurai village informing that there was another attack during which bandits had abducted innocent people and went away with them for ransom, and no necessary action was taken by security agencies for their rescue.

“Again, on Friday, that was next day, hundreds of bike-riding armed bandits invaded Dutsin Gari still under constituency and abducted large number of worshippers while observing their Friday prayers, and up till now, 18 of those victims were still under captivity”, Comrade Kanoma has cried.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...