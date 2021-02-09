Zamfara: Leader of bandits repents, surrenders 20 AK47, RPG, ammunitions

Share This





















As troops arrest 10 suspects in Benue, recover weapons

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

A notorious leader of bandits terrorizing Zamfara State identified as Auwalun Daudawa alongside his five lieutenants have repented and have surrendered 20 AK47 rifles, one RPG and large number of ammunition to the State Government.

Taking oath of repentance on Monday at Government House Gusau, the repented leader and his lieutenants have sworn that henceforth, they will never either kill, kidnap and or rustle cows in the state and beyond again, adding that, “We have voluntary repented and seek no single kobo from any government, group or individual for that”.

The repented bandits have unanimously testified that, there is no any other weapon even locally made hidden somewhere apart from those surrendered to the State Government, and will never engage in any business aimed at sourcing other dangerous weapons.

“I was convinced by the State Government approaches on peace reconciliation with armed bandits, I learnt from those repented before me that, there was not single plan by the governments through use of security agencies to harm me and my boys, therefore, we are now back for normal lives like other peace-loving Nigerians”, Daudawa has testified.

Governor Bello Matawalle, while accepting the repentance tendered by the bandits, assured that, the development was part of peace reconciliation efforts of his administration, saying, “The development will not only gradually paste the name of Zamfara unto the list of most peaceful places in the country, but will facilitate the return of the lost commercial enterprising to the state”.

Governor Matawalle further assured his administration’s commitments towards ensuring that only farming activities and cattle rearing would in a near future occupy the entire forests to replace the dangerous camps established by bandits and kidnappers.

