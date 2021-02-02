Zamfara interrupts river blindness

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Government has in collaboration with partners (SightSavers) succeeded in total interruption of Onchocerciasis across the 14 local government areas of the state to the extent it may not require annual treatment.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner of health, Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad Kanoma on the 30/01/2020 being the United Nations scheduled date to celebrate 2nd World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day held at the Ministry’s conference hall weekend.

Yahaya Kanoma, said “Neglected Tropical Diseases were the major causes of up to 530,000 lives and more than 60 million disability-adjusted years, every year while in Nigeria alone, morethan 100 million people are at risks of one or more of the these NTD’s”.

He further stated that, Zamfara State Government had embarked on all needed measures to ensure discouraging the unwanted development of such a group of diseases in the state which comprised of Trachoma, Onchocerciasis, Lymphatic Flariasis, Schistosomiasis and Soil Transmitted Helminths.

The Commissioner informed that, “Zamfara State is also not left alone in this, as the whole of the 14 local governments are endemic for Lymphatic Flariasis (Elephantiasis) while 6 local governments that includes Bukkuyum, Anka, Maru, Bungudu, Tsafe and Zurmi were previously endemic for Onchocerciasis.

“But I am optimistic that the combined efforts of the State Government and our partner (SightSavers), the Onchocerciasis is interrupted in the LGA’s, hence they may no longer require annual treatment”, Kanoma has added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...