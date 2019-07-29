Zamfara insecurity: Peace accord, reconciliation process continues – SSG

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, has said the peace accord and reconciliation process initiated by Zamfara state government to end banditry in the state will continue till absolute peace is returned.

A statement issued by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Alhaji Idris Salisu, said this was stated by the SSG in his office when he received state Executives members of Miyetti Allah who paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday, said the government is making tremendous efforts to ensure success in the peace initiative.

“Already we have started yielding fruitful results in the peace and reconciliation process even as people from outside Zamfara are calling to rejoice with us on the peaceful situation the state has started enjoying since inception of this administration”, said SSG.

According to him, the state Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle has made a concrete arrangement in making the state free from armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping that bedeviled the state since 2011 until he took over power May this year.

The SSG however, stated that through the peace and reconciliation efforts, the Governor has visited the President, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff to canvass more support on how to end the menace in the state.

“From the time this peace initiative started, now 57 days ago upon which all the bandits’ commanders, Yansakai (Civilian JTF) and the Vigilante Groups were invited for dialogue with the State Government and have agreed to embrace peace.

“Killings and kidnappings have stopped across the state and presently, close to 300 captives were released by the bandits voluntarily without demanding ransom”, the SSG said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state, Ardo Umar Aliyu Nakura, said they were in the SSG office to congratulate him on his appointment and also to show their concern and support to the peace initiative by the state government.

Nakura said the peace initiative by the state government is a welcome development, and as such they assured of continued contact with all their brothers (Fulani) with a view to ensure that the peace initiative is successful so as to ensure restoration of peace and tranquility in the state.