Zamfara High Court upholds dissolution of LG Chairmen

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State High Court II sitting in Gusau has affirmed the dissolution of all the 14 local government areas after noticing that there were multiple suits by the plaintiffs before various courts in the state.

Passing the judgment on Wednesday (today), Presiding Judge, Justice Bello Mohammed Shinkafi, said there was an abuse of process in filing the case by the plaintiffs as same cases were also filed before various courts of same jurisdiction.

The plaintiffs include hon. Sanusi S. Aski Chairman of Gummi local government, hon. Dandare Dakko of Bakura, hon. Abubakar Mohammed of Maradun, hon. Sani Galadi of Shinkafi, hon. Lawali Marafa of Mafara and Babangida Abdullahi of Gusau local government areas.

The plaintiffs were challenging Governor Bello Matawalle, the State House of Assembly and the Chief Justice of the state over their removal from office as elected Chairmen even before their tenure elapse.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the judgment, Counsel to the defendants, a Director Litigation of the state Ministry of Justice, barrister Surajo Abdullahi, said it is prohibited by provisions of the constitution, for a plaintiff to lodge a case before court while another competent court is handling same.

Also speaking, Counsel to the plaintiffs, barrister Surajo Garba, explained that the judgment was well constitutionally pillared, although there were some differences in the list of the plaintiffs for the suits before the other courts as compared and stroke out by the Presiding Judge.

It would be recalled, the six local government Chairmen were removed by Governor Bello Matawalle on 5th June 2020 as recommended by the State House of Assembly for gross misappropriations of public funds as well as their inability to help tackle security challenges across their domains.

