Zamfara govt uncovers N216m fraud in civil servants salary

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Zamfara State government has detected and identified illegal deductions and other financial malpractices of over N216 million from the hard earned salaries of civil servants in the state.

This the government said involved 4,972 civil servants on the state’s payroll system.

At a press conference in the State Ministry of Finance in Gusau the state capital yesterday, the Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Rabi’u Garba said, 1,643 civil servants account numbers do not exist on the Central Bank Database but, were still paid over N72 million.

The Commissioner further lamented that, 1,548 civil servants whose Micro Finance Bank BVN were not verifiable as directed by the CBN were receiving over N43 million being their salary payments every month.

Alhaji Garba cried that, his Ministry has discovered 485 civil servants that are due for retirement by age as indicated by their BVN numbers but, were paid over N22 million from the state treasury.

“We have discovered 939 other civil servants on the state’s payroll and are operating uploaded accounts that were not linked with BVN involving the whooping sum of over N53 million.

“Similarly, we detected uploading of 46 unknown persons going with over N2 million on the payment system even without approval of the State Governor as contained in the provisions guiding the recruitments of the state workers.

“We are able to unmasked 94 civil servants with uploaded invalid account numbers as tracked by CBN database, and another 109 number of civil servants drawing more than one salary as captured by by the CBN respectively”, the Commissioner has exposed.

He further informed that, the Ministry has redeployed Directors of Finance and Accounts, Director Finance and Supply, Director Salaries and every other officer with authority of responsibility to other MDA’s in the state to further enhance the task.

“For this therefore, we call on the affected civil servants with genuine cases to come forward to defend the legitimacy of their questionable earnings by providing their BVN certificates stamped by issuing bank to enable us fulfill the Zamfara State government pact.