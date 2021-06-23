Zamfara gov’s wife empowers 500 vulnerable women

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Wife of Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bello Muhammad Matawalle has empowered 500 vulnerable women in the state with provision of 250 tailoring and 250 grinding machines under her initiated Women Empowerment Scheme with a view to alleviate poverty among women in the society.

Presenting the sewing and grinding machines to the beneficiaries during the flag off ceremony of the Scheme, Hajiya Aisha said, the programme was to facilitate women to explore their potentials, hence the need for the state government to create enabling environment where they will be economically uplifted.

According to her, the empowerment scheme which has so far promoted the living standard of over 38,000 women upon various businesses points, keeps recording more achievements across the state.

Hajiya Aisha Matawalle urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the machines for their livelihoods so as to gain more positive results economically.

Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle, expressed appreciation to her husband, the Executive Governor, Dr Bello Matawalle who has been supporting the process morally and financially for the sustainability of the programme.

She applauded his passionate commitment to the plights of women and children in the State.

Many vulnerable women who benefitted from the empowerment package included women with disabilities, youth groups, widows, religious groups, non- indigenes, women marketers and many others.