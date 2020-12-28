Zamfara Gov signs 2021 budget into law, to establish ‘Due Process’ office

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has signed the appropriation bill passed by the state legislature into law upon which he promised to establish a ‘DUE PROCESS’ office aimed at ensuring transparency in managing public funds in the state.

Governor Matawalle who made the declaration Thursday, has signed the bill which contains an appropriated sum of N142, 779,251,000 as against estimated earlier by the Executive arm and presented to the Legislature at the total sum of N145, 438,751,000.

Presenting the Bill for assenting to the Governor at the Government House Gusau, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya, said the appropriated budget is about three billion naira less than the estimate presented in order to make it more realistic.

Honorable Magarya said the House of Assembly had with prudent, deliberated on the budget and appropriately came up with satisfied figure in their best belief in the workability of the document in favour of the state in general, adding that he is optimism that the budget would be implemented diligently and for the benefit of the people.

While signing the budget into law, Governor Bello Matawalle commended the Legislative arm for a fast but tedious work on the budget which further indicates their commitment and responsiveness to the yearnings and aspirations of the good people of the.

He noted that this is the first time in Zamfara State where the budget was discussed and deliberated by the general public before it was presented and passed into law.

He also notes that, within next year, the State Government will create the Due Process office as that would no doubt help it to become more responsible in its fiscal policies and implementation.

