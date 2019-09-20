Zamfara distributes ambulances to 17 emirates

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

In its bid to improve health services according international requirement, the Zamfara State government has disbursed 17 ambulance vehicles to the seventeen emirates across the fourteen local government areas of the state.

Disbursing the vehicles yesterday at Government House Gusau, Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Habibu Yalwa said, the effort is aimed at promoting health sector to international standard.

Governor Matawalle said, each of the 17 emirates would benefit one of the seventeen distributed vehicles and will be kept in the hospitals under the custody of health committees managed by the respective emirates across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“The distributed vehicles were equipped with all required medical equipment including oxygen cylinders, mast and first aid boxes, life-supporting gadgets, communication gadgets, beds for patients and all other necessary medication as well”, the Governor has stated.

He further warned that, the distributed vehicles are directed to serve the best interest of the entire host communities, adding that, “They would be used to convey patients especially pregnant women on labor, old aged people and helpless children from poor family.”