Zamfara discovers illegal detention camp, evacuates 50 detainees

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Government has discovered an illegal rehabilitation center with fifty seven youths and under aged children under detention in Gusau metropolis yesterday.

Speaking with journalists shortly after closing the illegal center, the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Mohammed Sadiq Maiturare, said the state government found it necessary to with immediate effect close down the detention camp to save innocent lives.

Maiturare explained that, the illegal rehabilitation house was reported by the immediate neighbours who according to them could not sleep due to loud screaming by the detainees as they were tortured in the name of attitudinal correction.

“The state government is disturbed with the bad situation these people were living, therefore accusing the operator of this illegal house of abusing their constitutional rights for everything.

“Just take a look at one single room where fifty seven people were forced to be living in, and the kind of unhealthy meals they were served with once in a day, they were all chained. The illegal detainees would be evacuated to the state remand home for further investigations.

“Meanwhile, the illegal operator of the closed detention camp would not be allowed to go unpunished as he would be handed over to the Police for further investigation and prosecution for others to learn”, Maiturare has stated.

A young lady under detention in the camp claimed that they were thoroughly beaten with cane by the aides of the so called rehabilitator: “We were tortured before we are served with meal in the afternoon, and the same thing before going to bed in the late evening.”