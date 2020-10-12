Zamfara coalition protest against dissolution of SARS

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Network of Non Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) have jointly staged a peaceful demonstration agitating for Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu to reverse the decision which resulted into scrapping the Special Armed Robbery Squad (SQUAD).

Hundreds of members from the concerned NGO’s have stormed major streets of Gusau the Zamfara State capital, calling for the immediate reversal of dissolving the SARS unit, claiming that their services were desperately needed in the state considering current security situation.

Speaking before the State Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Nagogo at the State Command where the demonstration terminated, the leader of the NGO’s, Dr. Anas Sani Anka, said the kind of their demonstration which was contrary to other states in the country becomes necessary as triple of efforts by the security agencies against banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling was needed.

Dr. Anka further cried that, “The dissolution of SARS at this moment is as equal as encouraging banditry and other high profile criminal activities in Zamfara State despite ongoing operations by the Police and the Nigerian Army, because the roled played by the dissolved unit can not be over emphasized.

“We had never experience any barbaric approach by the SARS on the citizenry as they duly respect the designated rules of engagement, they only focused their mode of operations on the targeted criminals who did not want the state and nation at large to be peaceful, therefore, scrapping the unit is complete harmful on our hopes”, Dr. Anka has stated.

He further pointed out the successes achieved by the “SARS” Units in fighting against armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state. He averred that, what the “SARS” and by extension the Police required is the adequate funding through improved budgetary provisions, releases and reforms”.

The Commissioner of Police in his response, thanked the NGOs for the peaceful manner they held their protest, assured them that he will deliver their position paper for the support of “SARS” and the Nigeria Police to the Inspector General of Police. He urged other protesters elsewhere to emulate the Civil Societies in Zamfara and be guided by the Nigeria constitution and other extant laws.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...