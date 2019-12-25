Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 3,000 personnel in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,NSCDC Kaduna State Command has deployed 3,000 personnel comprising officers and men in the state to checkmate criminal activities before, during and after the yuletide celebration.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Babangida Abdullahi Dutsina disclosed this during a press conference held in Kaduna yesterday.

He said the personnel are directed to comb every nook and cranny of the state and making frantic efforts in combating crime.

Babangida Abdullahi Dutsina,

added that there should be renewed efforts in supporting the Corps so it can confront the ugly challenges of abduction and banditry.

“We in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kaduna State Command are calling on all residents of the state to complement our efforts by giving us useful information on persons, acts and incidence capable of thwarting peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“We shall not spare any efforts to justify the confidence reposed in us in the protection of lives and properties, but we cannot achieve it alone, hence the call for public support.

“We urge law abiding people to take advantage of our routine patrols which have increased with surveillance in this challenging period in order to rid suspected spots of criminal elements.

“ We applaud the support of the traditional institution, religious and opinion leaders in the state whose valuable contributions have enabled us arrest criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping, armed banditry and internet fraud.

“Criminals must stay clear of their nefarious acts as no efforts will be spared in identifying perpetrators who indulge in acts inimical to the state shall go scot free.

“Parents and guardians should warn their children and wards to desist from all unlawful acts, else appropriate sanctions will apply on anyone caught sabotaging security or peace efforts put in place by the government.

“ In the interest of individual families, we advise that movements of children especially minor should be strictly monitored to safeguard them from being victims of criminals.

“Owners of recreational facilities should take adequate measures to protect users against miscreants who are hell bent to continue to unleash terror.

We caution against the use of fireworks which may expose residents to unsuspecting attacks.

“ Further, in order to prevent incidence of fire disasters this harmattan season, we urge people to avoid bush burning and exercise caution in usage of electrical appliances when not in use,” he said.