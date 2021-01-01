Yuletide: Nmah enjoins Deltans to promote peace

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

In the spirit of the yuletide, the Chairman of Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA), Hon. Paul Nmah, has called on all well-meaning Deltans to embrace peace and obey constituted authorities.

Nmah, who made the call in an interview with newsmen in his office at Asaba, stressed that peace was a panacea for economic and industrial growth.

Speaking on the backdrop of the announcement by the Delta State Government on the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nmah reiterated that Deltans should adhere to the guidelines as stipulated by the state government.

He said that the government was mindful of the fact that the interest of the masses was a priority, saying it had made it a top priority to protect lives and property through the engendering of a cordial relationship between the law enforcement agencies and the people.

According to him, a peaceful society will generate development and attract meaningful progress in various business endeavors.

He noted that, notwithstanding the challenges of the outgoing year, the government of Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa had been forthright in delivering the dividends of democracy as encapsulated in the SMART Agenda policy.

Nmah said that although times were tough, DIDA in the year under review had been able to facilitate major investments, including the new Ogbeogonogo Ultra-Modern Market, Asaba and the Ultra-Modern Mechanic Village and Auto Parts, which he said would be ready for commissioning by mid next year.

He listed other efforts to include the construction of new Tanker Park at Effurun to ease traffic congestion, the Umunede Rest Park and the about to be commenced, Transmission Tower Manufacturing & Testing, Industrial Fabrication and Hot Dip Galvanization Facility at Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government area.

Also, he said that DIDA devoted more concentration towards the Agro Industrial Park, Ogwashi-Uku to make sure that within the coming year major agricultural anchor tenants would have invested enough to bring it up to the state government expectation, enough to generate employment and also boost the state IGR.

