Yuletide: NEMA sensitises motorists on safety measures

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger State has inaugurated Operation Eagle Eye exercise to sensitise road users on the need to embrace safety measures throughout the yuletide season.

Head of Operations, NEMA, Minna Operations Office, Mrs Lydia Wagami, said during its exercise in Minna, said that the exercise was to ensure safety of lives of drivers and passengers during the yuletide season.

Represented by Head of Account and Finance Unit, Alhaji Ahmed Sani who explained that the operations was an annual exercise of the agency conducted nationwide in the yuletide season.

She noted that the exercise was to sensitise drivers and passengers on the need to avoid over speeding and reckless driving in order to avoid cases of accidents however, added that the exercise which started on Dec. 24, would end January 5, 2020.

“The exercise is to enlighten motorists on the need to make good use of the road during the yuletide season to avoid road accident and traffic as well as the need to maintain safety rules of driving.

Mrs Wagami further disclosed that the agency in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the state Fire Service had stationed its ambulance on major routes to respond to emergency call.

She appreciated the stakeholders for the cordial relationship that had always brought about a good working synergy among them.