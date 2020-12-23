Yuletide: NCDC says mass movement could increase community transmission

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned that mass movement of people during Christmas celebrations could increase community transmission of COVID -19 in the country.

NCDC warned that COVID -19 confirmed cases continue to increase in what appears to be a second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, as at December 23, Nigeria had 79789 confirmed cases.

The Head of Risk Communication at the NCDC, Dr. Yahaya Disu, who spoke during a webinar organised by a non-governmental organisation, Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organisation, expressed worry over poor compliance to all the COVID -19 protocols.

Disu said this was not the time for Nigerians to relax their guards, noting that the erroneous belief that COVID -19 had been conquered and was no more in Nigeria should be discarded.

He said the fact that people do not feel at risk anymore and do not comply with COVID -19 procedures was worrisome.

Disu noted that physical or social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing of face masks still remained the best prevention tools against contracting the pandemic.

He said: “The publicity on COVID -19 has been declining, but we need the media to continue to report the pandemic so Nigerians will know it is still with us. People do not feel at risk and do not comply with COVID -19 protocols anymore and it is worrisome.

“Despite the ongoing efforts to produce vaccines, mask wearing, hand washing and physical distancing still remain the three best tools to fight COVID -19 and it is very important to go for testing to prevent the spread.”

