Youths Nigeria’s greatest assets – Onu

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has said that the greatest asset available to Nigeria is the resiliency of its youths and their ingenuity towards innovation and invention.

Dr. Onu said this at the unveiling of an indigenous made car, developed and manufactured by Auwal Hassan, a young Nigerian inventor in his office on Monday in Abuja, according to a statement by his media office.

The Minister called on Nigerian youths to be innovative in locally producing goods and services that are usually imported from abroad, adding that it would improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), create employment and reduce imports.

He further stated that natural resources such as crude oil are not the nation’s greatest asset but investment in the young people and their brains.

Dr. Onu reiterated the commitment of the Ministry in partnering and supporting young innovators, adding that the benefits to be derived from locally produced goods cannot be overemphasised, these include job creation for the young people, attracting investors wealth and opportunities which will help improve government revenue.

In his words, “money made from increased exports will further help the government to build schools, colleges and hospitals, provide security through which the Nation will become stronger”.

The Innovator of the vehicle, Mr. Auwal Hassan solicited for the cooperation of the Ministry in further development of automobiles and other engineering feats such as the production of helicopters and the likes.

He said the vehicle has a speed capacity of 50 km/hr, five gear transmission and 6 horsepower engine speed.

Also, the Director General of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure,(NASENI) Prof. Mohammed Haruna said the locally produced car was assessed by his agency, adding that they will work closely with the innovator in improving the standard and quality of the car.

He further stated that further analysis will be made on the vehicle in order to improve its performance.

