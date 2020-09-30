You have a case to answer, court tells El-Zakzaky

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Kaduna State High court sitting in Kaduna yesterday dismissed the motion of no-case-submission filed by the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zazaky and his wife Zeenat.

The presiding Judge Justice Gideon Kurada stated this in his ruling on motion of no-case-submission filed by Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zazaky and his wife Zeenat.

During the last sitting on August 7, the presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada fixed yesterday for ruling on the no-case submission, after counsel to the defendants, Abubakar Marshall, holding the briefs for the lead counsel, Femi Falana, had asked the court to quash the charges preferred against the IMN leader by the government for not “disclosing an offence known to law contrary to Section 36 (8) and (12) of the 1999 constitution as amended”.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dari Bayero also adopted his final arguments in the matter.

Following the dismissal of the no-case submission, the court also ordered the continuation of the trial.

Justice Gideon Kurada ordered the counsels involved in the case brought by KDSG against Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife to get ready for a speedy trial of the case that has been lagging since 2018.

However the Shite leader discribed the eight count charges

against him as rubbish and nonsense.’

The Shite leader and his wife are standing trial on eight counts of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of the public peace, among other allegations.

They were arrested and detained December 2015 following a bloody clash between IMN members and the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...