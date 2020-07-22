You can’t force me to sack Service Chiefs, Buhari dare Senate

Share This





















… As gunmen kill village head, 9 others in Zango Kataf

By Egena Sunday Ode Abuja & Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Despite escalating security situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has bluntly told the Senate that he would not succumb to pressure to sack the service chiefs.

This is as gunmen invaded Kaduna village and killed the village head and 9 other persons.

Reacting to a resolution by the Senate Tuesday that the service chiefs should either resign or be sacked, the President reminded the Senators that “appointment or sack of service chiefs is a presidential prerogative.”

The Senate resolution was predicated on repeated killing of a large number of soldiers and civilians in the North West and North East parts of the country by bandits and insurgents respectively.A statement issued by Presidential Media Adviser, Femi Adesina reads:

“The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country.

“The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.”

Recalls that both the Senate and House of Representatives as well as well meaning Nigerians have been calling on the President to sack the service chiefs.

Meanwhile, Gora Gan village in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna was yesterday thrown into mourning as yet to be identified gunmen attacked the village killing the village head and nine others.

The fresh attacked was coming Twenty four hours after 21 youths were shot to death at a wedding in Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government.

Information gathered shows that one of the victims of the latest attack was a 6-year-old boy, while many other villagers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Eyewitnesses said that, the gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the village around 7.10 on Monday night and started shooting sporadically.

Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria of Zango-Kataf LGA, Pastor Isaac Ango-Makama, who confirmed the incident, said several houses were burnt during the attack.

He said corpses of victims were deposited at the Zonkwa General Hospital morgue while the injured were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

“The villagers are still searching for their missing loved ones,” the cleric said.

The Secretary of the Mercy Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, Zonkwa, Ezekiel James said they were in dire need aides to cater for the displaced persons.

James added that IDPs camp was daily receiving victims who had been displaced following persistent attacks on neighbouring villages.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has condemned the attack, saying that the spate of attacks on villages of Southern Kaduna was unacceptable.

The party’s state Publicity Secretary, Abraham Catoh in the statement, said the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai was not doing enough to curb the insecurity in the state.

When sought after for confirmation, Kaduna State Police Command’s. Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige did not respond to calls put across to him.

