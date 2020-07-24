You are silly for asking Buhari to resign – APC tells PDP

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lambasted the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over corruption and insecurity in the country.

In a statement issued Friday in Abuja by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Yekini Nabena, in response to the accusations against Buhari government by PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, the ruling party described the opposition party as silly.

According to Nabena, the opposition party is disillusioned by the massive defection that is set to hit the party.

“The recent and unintelligible rants by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not unconnected to the impending mass defections set to hit the failed opposition party.

“The PDP calls for the resignation of the President. How silly! Nobody expects the PDP to provide ideas on good governance going by their inglorious past and antecedents.

“We only reiterate that the PDP stays quiet while the President Muhammadu Buhari administration clears the rot they foisted on the country”, APC said in the statement.

The APC said Nigerians deserve a vibrant, purposeful and credible opposition and not the laughing stock they have been subjected to in the name of opposition PDP.

The statement said it is well within the rights of PDP members to ‘abandon a rudderless and sinking ship for the progressive fold, going by the popular axiom: Why fly like a hen when you can soar like an Eagle?’

It added “We are particularly gladdened by the return of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara to the APC.

“As we work collectively to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams, we will no doubt encounter challenges along the way. But one thing is sure. Under the focused and sincere leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, we are already delivering on key electoral promises of securing the nation, fighting corruption and improving the economy and livelihoods.”

