Yoruba Obas, chiefs preach peace, love at Eid- el-kabir

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Chairman Yoruba Traditional Council of Obas and Chiefs in the 19 Northern states and Abuja, Ambassador Muhammadu Arigbabuwo has urged Muslims to embrace peace, love and sacrifice as they celebrate this year Eid el-kabir.

The was contained in his Eid-el-kabir message to felicitates with Muslim faithful across the globe, especially those in the Northern states.

The royal father also enjoined Nigerians to promote peace and good neighborliness irrespective of their religion or political affiliation.

”On the occasion of this celebration, I enjoin my brothers in Islam to embrace peace, love and sacrifice as we have been taught by the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW).

”Also, as a nation we should imbibe the spirit of oneness and strive excellently for the economy development of our great country.

”I also greet the Muslim Ummah across the Northern States. I pray that Almighty Allah will grant us goodhealth, long life and wealth to witness more Eid el-kabir celebration. Let us continue to promote peace and good neighborliness amongst ourselves irrespective of our religion or political affiliation.

”May Allah bestow his blessings on us and may this day bring joy and happiness into our homes,” he said.