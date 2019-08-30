Yoruba monarch pledges to partner CSOs in peace building

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Oba Yoruba of Bauchi, Alhaji Tirmisiyu Adegoke has promised to partner with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to foster unity and peace among the different ethnic communities living in the state.

Oba Adegoke made the promise on Thursday when the Bauchi State Network of Civil Society Organizations (BASNEC), an umbrella body of all Civil Society groups in the state paid him an advocacy visit in his palace.

He said the Yoruba community in the state are peaceful noting that they received commendation from the Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu during the recent sallah festival for living in peace and harmony with other residents of the state.

Adegoke lauded BASNEC for recognizing and identifying with him assuring that he would continue to support them to accomplish their goals.

Earlier, the chairman of BASNEC Jinjiri Garba explained that the organization which has over 380 registered CSOs under it embarks on visitation to traditional leaders and religious leaders in view of the importance role they could play in peace building.

He said, BASNEC had in recent time held town hall meeting with security agencies where they rubbed minds on how to promote enduring peace in the state.

The chairman added that aside from that, the organization also trained youths drawn from various wards to serve as peace ambassadors in their domains.