Yoruba leader urges Nigerians to support Buhari in second term

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Otunba of Yoruba Community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief (Dr.) Wasiu Tunwase, has called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari for the second term as he took the oath of office on the 29th of May, 2019.

Dr. Wasiu Tunwase, who made the call in an interview with newsmen during the Id-fitr celebration in Zuba, said that, the second term of Buhari would be good for every Nigerian.

His words: “We will enjoy the second term of Buhari and that the investors will come to Nigeria to invest more in businesses”.

He expressed hope that by 2022 the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would do away with the problem of insurgents facing the country for so long now.

He tasked the Muslim brothers to keep away from any act capable of causing rancor and acrimony in our nation.

On the Sallah message, Otunba called on both Muslims and Christians to continue to live in peace with each other, noting that the Muslims and Christians are serving one God.

Equally, he urged Muslims as well as Christians to always pray for Nigerian leaders and the country at large.

He specifically charged Muslims to remain committed to the five daily prayers as they did during the month of Ramadan, thanking God for His protection and guidance throughout the fasting period.

He, therefore, advised the youths to avoid taking any intoxicating substances before, during and after the Sallah celebration, and warned them against violence in the society.

Tunwase, however, used the Id-Fitr celebration to call on Yorubas in the FCT to continue loving themselves as well as speak with one voice.

Speaking in the same vein, the Oba of Yoruba community in Yimi, Oba Opeifa Tunji called on Muslims and Christians to see themselves as one Nigerian.

Oba Tunji advised Nigerians against killing themselves in the name of religion(s), while pleading with the Muslims and Christians to tolerate each other.