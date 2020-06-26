Yoruba community in Delta alerts Okowa on strategies of hersdmen attack

Share This





















From: Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Yoruba Community in Delta state on Thursday alerted the state Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa on the Strategies of the Suspected fulani herdsmen attack strategies

Speaking to Journalists in Asaba, the leader of the Yoruba Community in Delta state, Asiwaju General, Alhaji Lawal Famous said that the suspected Fulani hersdmen who have been destroying farmlands and allegedly killing people across the state, have been working with the indigenes who hide under the guise of organization of security

He said” these Suspected Fulani hersdmen who do not know anyone often work with Indigenes of any Community they operate, and they operate without the security agents knowing at and in most cases, they give their informants money”.

Alhaji Lawal Famous alleged that” fulani herdsmen attack strategies are aided by the Indigenes including their Kidnap strategies, they move into camps with the help of these Indigenes who will reach agreement with them and in the end they operate freely without hitches” and Called on Governor Okowa to set up Committee that will monitor the activities of the people at various Communities.

Noting that the activities of the fulani herdsmen has become serious threats to Deltans, Alhaji Lawal Famous disclosed that Operation Hawk will flush out all the hoodlums including the Suspected Fulani hersdmen in the state, adding” we Yoruba Community in Delta state is solidily behind Okowa and his Executive in the state, and we are fully ready to work with him”.

On the colossal damage by the suspected herdsmen in the state, Alhaji Lawal Famous recalled that the Monarch of Ubulu Uku Community was Kidnapped and killed some years ago by Fulani hersdmen while many Farmers had abandoned their farmlands and crops for fear of the unknown and appealed to the Police Commissioner Hafiz Muhammed Inuwah to redouble his efforts with a view to bringing those responsible for the evil activities to arrest.

He said” we commend Okowa on his good work and his proposed Operation Hawk, the Governor mean well for the state and Citizens we will work with him and ensure our supports for him at all times”.

