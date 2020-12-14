Yola DISCO flags off meters distribution to customers

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

The Federal government in conjunction with the Yola Electricity Distribution Company,YEDC has flaged-off the National mass metering program in Adamawa state .

Launching the programme in Yola,Minister of Power,Engineer Sale Mamman, said the occasion has simply confirmed the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari- led government on providing enhanced service delivery toNigerians.

Honourable Mamman said the distribution of these pre-paid meters is an intervention policy by Federal government aimed at closing the gap in the country’s electricity supply industry.

Engineer Mamman announced that N5,061,147,103,00 (Billion) has been granted to the Yola Distribution Company as soft loan for the sourcing of 85,367 meters comprising 62,324 single phase and 23,057 three phase meters under phase zero (0) of the National Mass metering programme.

He expressed gratitude to President Buhari’s gesture saying the president should be commended for supporting the DISCOS with the much needed financing towards the bulk acquisition of meters.

“The intervention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the provision of long term low interest funds to the DISCOs is a boon to the sector”.He maintained

Mamman observed that the Nigerian electricity market has for many years, struggled with inadequate revenues thus creating significant liquidity challenge for all market participants in the value charge.

“This is the principal reason for customer resistance to payment of electricity bills due to the perceived lack of confidence and trust in estimated billings “.He pointed out.

According to the Minister, the often repeated reason for low level of metering has been attributed to the inability of Distribution Companies (DISCOS) to raise financing for the purchase of meters.

“This occasion is a clear testimony of Yola Electricity Distribution Company’s commitment to providing its customers enhanced service delivery and consumers should desist from tampering with electricity meters.

“This is not only on account of protecting the revenues of the Disco,but more importantly for the safety of customers as there have been reports of customers losing lives in the course of bypassing meters”.The Minister warned

Earlier in his good will message,Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri expressed delight over the development noting that the policy will speak volumes on the commitment of government to its people.

Chairman of the Board of directors of YEDC,Mr.Ayodeji Gbeleye congratulated the customers in the catchment areas of the Zone including Borno,Taraba,Yobe and Adamawa for the landmark achievement.

Gbeleye said this program is expected to provide 6000 meters which will be distributed to Nigerians in the next two years free of charge.

Delivering his vote of thanks,Managing Director of Yola Disco,Engineer Mustapha Baba Umara assured that all necessary mechanism have been put in place to ensure fair distribution of the meters to customers respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...