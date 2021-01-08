Yola Court remands 2 Directors

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola

A Criminal Area Court II sitting in Yola,the Adamawa state capital yesterday remanded two state Directors at a correctional centre for alleged criminal conspiracy and breach of trust to the tune of N1.728million.

Presiding judge of the court,Honourable Musa Nuhu Garta ruled that the court found the two directors and a serving commissioner of Youth and Sports,Hon.Sanusi Faruq Jauro liable for defrauding in payment of the N1.728Million obtained as a loan by the commissioner from the staff compulsory savings cooperative.

While in the dock,commissioner Sanusi Jauro and his accomplices,Mr.Iliya Ayuba (a Director of the Ministry of Youth and sports)and Mr.Markus Yara sawa ( Director in the Ministry of Women Affairs) who appeared as 1st,2nd and 3rd defendants in the case did not deny the allegations against them.

They all pleaded for bail to enable them refund the money as the commissioner pretended to ease his self at the court’s rest room sneaked out and zoomed up in his waiting car to escape taking to detention.

Embarrassed with the unfortunate conduct of the commissioner,the judge ordered the remaining Directors to be remanded at a correctional centre and adjourned the case to the 12th of January 2021.

Checks by this reporter revealed that the run-away commissioner( Jauro) had approach the staff cooperative owned by civil servants at the state secretariat for loan in October 2020 and collected N1Million “I owe you”to be refund in December 2020 on 20% interest totally N1.728million.

As the commissioner defaulted to honour his side of the bargain,the union took the matter to the court for redress informing the invitation of the two directors who stood as guarantors to him (commissioner) in the loan agreement.

