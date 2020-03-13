Yobe to establish cement factory in Damaturu

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

Yobe state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has revealed his administration plan to establish a cement factory in Damaturu, the state capital as part of the effort to bring about more economic development in the state.

He made the revelation yesterday when a delegation from the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, led by its chairman, Comrade Muktar Musa, paid him a courtesy visit in government house, Damaturu.

State government, he said is also pushing ahead with the construction of the Damaturu International Cargo Airport so that we can tap from its potential to make our state a hub for the export of agricultural produce. We are looking forward to commissioning the airport in two months from now.

Naturally, He said, international oil prices have been affected too. Along with the recent disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world’s biggest oil producers, the coronavirus pandemic has now pushed down crude oil prices to levels not seen in nearly 20 years.

This is very consequential. First, as an oil producing nation ourselves, our revenue flows from oil sales have also dropped. It seems reasonable to suggest, therefore, that for the foreseeable future, the amount of money that could be available to government for service delivery would be affected too.

Second, the significant drop in oil revenues would naturally force a re-ordering of priorities and would compel government, both at the federal and state levels, to look inward and to seek to diversify our revenue sources.

He therefore called on the NLC to show greater understanding and support the government as it navigates through this very fiscally and economically difficult times.

“I want to assure you that in keeping with the economic policies of the APC-led federal government, the Yobe State Government would continue to take every possible measure that would ensure workers’ welfare and the welfare of the generality of people across the state,” he stated further.

The NLC chairman said they were in the government house to commend the governor for achievements his administration has made within the shortest period of time and pledge their support towards achieving the aims and objectives of the administration.

He used the opportunity to present the challenges being faced by the union in the state and requested for the provision of land for the National Housing Scheme as promoted by the Federal Mortgage Bank and consideration of the NLC in the distribution of the 3000 housing units that government intends to start building across the state soon.