Yobe to commence payment of minimum wage in January

From Uche Uche, Damaturu

Yobe state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has announced that his administration would commence the payment of the N30, 000 minimum wage with the January salaries to workers in the state.

He made the announcement yesterday shortly after swearing in ceremony of the secretary to the state government, Malam Baba Wali as well as seven permanent secretaries at the banquet hall, government house, Damaturu.

The announcement received applause from those in attendance.

The governor used the opportunity to shed light on the reason he travels out pointing that Yobe is one of the few states that receives low fund from the federation account and outsourcing for intervention is the way out.

He emphasizes that if the government has enough to fund the socio-economic development needs of the state, “I will remain in Yobe” he stated.