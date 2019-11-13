Yobe records 53 deaths in 71 road accidents in 2019 -FRSC

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

A total number of 53 persons were reported death as a result of 71 recorded road traffic crash in Yobe state between the month of January and October, 2019.

Yobe state Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mohammed Sani Hamzat revealed this yesterday while briefing journalist on activities lined up for the flag off of the commemoration for victims of road traffic crashes nationally and internationally with the team, ‘Life is not a car part’.

Among the activities that would mark the celebration, he said, would include campaign in religious places such as churches and mosques, and also to radio and television houses to enlighten the public on the dangers and after effects of road crashes to lives and properties and the need for being security conscious while travelling both on the side of the drivers and passengers.

He said the agency would carry out a very aggressive campaign to ensure that members of the public, especially the motoring public to be aware of the menace of road traffic crash and how to take life protecting measures that would reduce the incidence.

Breaking down the figure for road traffic crashes in the state, he stated that out of the 71 crashes, 546 persons were involved with 344 persons injured, which he said is a proof that road traffic crashes has reduced in comparison with the 2018 record.

In 2018, he said, a total number of 91 crashes were recorded in which 984 persons involved, 542 persons were injured while 86 persons died, pointing out that the reduction was as a result of hard work on the part of personnel of the corps, with the support being received from the state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni.