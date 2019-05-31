Yobe gov. declares emergency in education, health

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu.

The newly sworn-in governor of Yobe State, Alh. Mai Mala Buni, has presented his administration’s agenda for further development of the state.

Noteworthy in the agenda, is his declaration of the state of emergency on primary

and secondary education with a deliberate policy that would continue to provide the necessary support to move the education sector to greater height.

“I hereby declare a state of emergency on primary and secondary education in the state, to build a solid, vibrant and robust foundation for the development of education,” he declared.

To achieve he said this feat, his administration would, among other measures, focus attention towards producing adequate, trained and qualified manpower by giving necessary support to the state owned tertiary institutions such as the state university, college of nursing and midwifery, college of administrative and business studies, among others, to become centers of academic excellences.

In addition, his administration would support the management of the state university and the academic community in the state to conduct research and development in order to proffer home grown solutions to the peculiar challenges faced by the state.

Other areas would include; prompt payment of counterpart funds to UBEC to enable the state access UBEC grants to improve primary education, to build more school classrooms, employ more teachers as well as improve teachers’ incentives, and provide additional instructional materials to meet the requirements of such communities.

In view of the great losses the state suffered by the activities of Boko Haram insurgency that resulted in monumental loss of lives and properties, and a setback to economic activities in the state, he emphasized giving attention to agencies that provides both preventive and fight against any form of security treats in the state.

To do this, he said, his administration would, in the grassroots level, give great attention to the traditional rulers who have a very important role to play in security monitoring and intelligence gathering, peace building, community development and socio-economic development of the state.