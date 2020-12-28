Yobe Deputy Gov lashes out at critics of Nigerian army

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

Yobe state deputy governor, Hon Idi Barde Gubana has spoken out against unpatriotic and unappreciative individuals and groups who are criticising the Nigerian army in its operations to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens in the state in particular and the nation at large.

He made his mind known on the occasion of 2020 Christmas and New Year celebration and special Christmas luncheon with troops of operation Lafiya Dole which took place at the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni-Yadi, Yobe State on the Christmas day.

The deputy regretted that despite the efforts and sacrifices made by the military and other sister security agencies to protect the lives and properties of the citizens as well as secure the sovereignty of the country, pointing out that nobody can vividly count the number of these security men who died in operations.

“Maybe those that have never experienced the consequences of the Boko Haram were making some unnecessary statements on the military and other security operatives, in the country. They do not know that the military and the sister security agencies have done well to sustained the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria,” he stated.

He noted how insurgency affected the lives of people over the years in states of Yobe, Adamawa and Borno respectively where many lives and properties were lost and living made very difficult for the survivors.

“I was a commissioner for the past ten years, I know the difficulties we went true, from 2012 to date. We ran from our offices as the insurgency ran and took over Damaturu the state capital and most of the local government areas in our state. We sleep with our eyes open, “he stated.

But with the appointment of Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai as the Chief of Army Staff, and the efforts of his gallant soldiers, people in the state are now able to sleep with their eyes closed and economic activities has been rejuvenated

“But with your appointment as the chief of the army and the efforts of your gallant soldiers, we now sleep with our eyes closed. We in Yobe state are fully behind you, we are appreciative of your effort, so that we can sleep.

And Buratai announces housing program for widows of officers and men of the army to alleviate their sufferings, assuring of Nigerian army’s commitment to the welfare of all officers and men of the Nigerian army, we will continue to re-evaluate the welfare packages of the Nigerian army to ensure they meet the best standard and practices internationally.

“On our part and in line with our commitment to improved welfare we shall continue to meet our obligations to these families and ensure that the void left by the departure of their loved ones are ameliorated…it is in this regard that we launched the housing program for the next of kin to our fallen heroes by the President and commander in chief of the Nigeria army on the 7th of December, 2020, we have gotten the first set of the beneficiaries already we are working towards giving them a befitting home,” the COAS declared.

He urged all Army personnel to continue to demonstrate unalloyed loyalty to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to remain apolitical while ensuring the sustenance of democracy.

He said, “Despite the challenges arising from COVID 19 pandemic, the Nigerian army quickly adapted to the COVID 19 restrictions and developed capacities which kept our personnel successfully engaged in counter insurgency operations and civil military coordination activities in the north east and other theatres of Operations across the nation with steady successes even in the face of daunting challenges.”

He therefore used the opportunity to convey to the troops the assurances of the Federal government in providing all necessary support to enable the army carry out its Constitutional roles. He assured troops that he remains committed to ensuring that training, capacity building and their welfare will be accorded highest priority.

He expressed the gratitude of all personnel of the Nigerian Army to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the Federal Executive Council and the National Assembly for their support to the Nigerian Army in the successful discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

He restated the commitment of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the defense of Nigeria’s territorial integrity and in the spirited efforts to victoriously conclude the war on terror.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...