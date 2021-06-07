Yiaga Africa says Twitter ban an affront on Nigeria’s democracy

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Yiaga Africa said it is dismayed by the indefinite suspension of Twitter services in Nigeria by the Federal Government, and the directive that all Over-The-Top (OTT) services must be licensed by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) before they can operate within Nigeria.

Yiaga Africa in a statement issued at the weekend by Cynthia Mbamalu,

Director of Programmes, described the ban as an affront on Nigeria’s democracy.

The organization said it is concerned that at a time when nations around the world are building mutually constructive relationships with citizens through diverse channels of communication, the Nigerian government is imposing a ban on a platform where citizens engage in public conversation, public policy scrutiny, and civic engagement.

“The suspension of Twitter is antithetical to democracy principles and it portends great threat to the freedom of speech and expression. Twitter, as well as other social media platforms, has emerged as a veritable tool for fostering direct and deliberative democracy by providing a space for citizens to express their opinions, ask difficult questions and demand accountability from their leaders.

“Interestingly, the Nigerian government also employs the Twitter platform to engage with citizens on public policy matters. This decision coupled with the ill-thought-out policy directive on licensing of over-the-top (OTT) platforms sends a dangerous signal to the world that Nigeria is not open for investments, particularly in the technology and entertainment sector.

“These two sectors have experienced steady growth in recent years and created value through job creation for young people and sustained exports from Nigeria.

“It is our considered opinion that the suspension of twitter affirms the shrinking civic space in Nigeria. Democracy cannot thrive in an oppressed civic space where the government opposes any form of dissent or opposition and shuts down easy and accessible channels of communication at will. To this end, we call on the Federal Government to reverse this decision immediately, and to refrain from further assault on press freedom, freedom of expression and free speech.”