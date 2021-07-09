Xploits consulting enrolls 30 children in FCT schools

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

To mark the international day against child labour, Xploits consulting in partnership with Access Bank enrolled 30 children in school in Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking while addressing journalists in Abuja, the principal partner, Grace Taiwo said the children were selected across 3 area councils of Bwari, kuje and Gwagwalada in the FCT.

She said they were enrolled in LEA Primary school Dawaki, LEA Primary school Gwagwalada and kuje model school Kataida, kuje.

She told the beneficiaries and their parents, that she would be monitoring the children both at home and in school to ensure they are focused.

While appreciating the gesture, the head mistress LEA primary school Dawaki, Mrs Mary Makama appreciated the scholarship given to the children and called on the parents/ guardian to always remain vigilant about the whereabouts of their wards to discourage them from streets hawking.

Responding on behalf of the parents, Mr Shaibu Sambo urged the parents to ensure that their wards get to school on time, and do all their assignments.

One of the beneficiaries, Fatima Abdullamid said she had to drop out in primary 5 because of lack of funds to pay her fees.

She thanked Xploits consulting ltd and Access Bank plc for giving her a better life.