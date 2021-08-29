Xploits Consulting conducts free hepatitis testing, vaccination for 165 in FCT

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO)

Xploits Consulting ltd, has conducted free hepatitis testing and vaccination for 165 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking during the outreach, Dr Tayo Taiwo, Principal Partner Xploits Consulting ltd, said the medical outreach programme was set out to screen and vaccinate at least 160 people against hepatitis virus in four area council in the FCT.

“During the programme, we tested 47 in Kuje and vaccinated 40. We tested another 39 in Kwali and vaccinated 30. After that, we went to Bwari, where we tested 54 and vaccinated 47.”

She said the medical outreach was facilitated by Xploits Consulting ltd with support from Access Bank Plc as part of its community support program.

On his part, Mr Emmanuel Agaihu , a medical Microbiologist, said that the knowledge of hepatitis remains low among Nigerians despite being a leading infectious cause of death each year.

“As a consequence, most of the estimated 20 to24 million Nigerians living with hepatitis B or C are undiagnosed there by increasing the likelihood of future transmission to others and placing them at greater risk for severe,even fatal health complications such as liver cirrhosis and liver cancer( hepatocellular carcinoma).

He added that it is a 3 dose treatment from 0 to 6 months.

Pastor Emmanuel Danladi of Family Worship Centre, Gwagwalada, appreciated the efforts of the organizers and also prayed for the growth of Access Bank and Xploits Consulting Ltd for making the test and vaccination available and free of charge.

A beneficiary, Samuel Andrew from Bwari

Area Council said he never had any knowledge on hepatitis till he came for the outreach.

He promised to pass on the message of prevention among his peers in the community.