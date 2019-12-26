Xmas: Tambuwal calls for understanding among Nigerians

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has felicitated with Christian faithful in the state and the country as they celebrate the Christmas yesterday.

Tambuwal said the unique event brings to the fore the need the unity of Nigeria, which is “sacrosanct, inviolable and paramount.”

In a statement released by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, he noted that the season is also a period of reflection on what differentiate Nigerians so that they may understand each other.

“Allah says in the Holy Quran that he created mankind as races and tribes so that they may understand each other. Therefore, our being together as one is a divine design that should made to continue existing,” the governor noted.

Tambuwal who joined his Imo state counterpart Emeka Ihedioha to celebrate the Christmas, also sued for peace and understanding among all Nigerians.

He prayed for Allah’s blessings, mercies and good tiding on this auspicious occasion, wishing all Christians a merry Christmas and many happy returns.