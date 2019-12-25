Xmas: Buhari vows extreme punishment for terrorists, kidnappers

Share This





















• Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Wase seek unity, peace

By Lawrence Olaoye and Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned insurgents, kidnappers, terrorists and all people of evil intents to either retrace their steps this Christmas or be prepared to meet their end.

The President gave this warning yesterday in his Christmas message to Nigerians.

This is just as the Senate president, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and his Deputy, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase have urged Nigerians, especially Christian faithful, to offer special prayers for continuous unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizens.

Buhari in a message personally signed and made available to newsmen said “It is in line with the spirit of Christmas that I call on all elements whose actions are opposed to what the season represents, especially, insurgents, terrorists, armed robbers, kidnappers and economic saboteurs, to retrace their steps and join people of goodwill and common humanity.

If they fail to heed this call, they will meet their end as the armed forces, security and law-enforcement agencies are poised now to confront and defeat them.”

He continued “I felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in particular, and all Nigerians in general, on the joyous occasion of Christmas of the year 2019.

“As Christendom commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, I enjoin all Nigerians to imbibe and demonstrate the essence of the season of love; goodwill among all the ethnic groups in the country; giving and sharing; strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and good neighbourliness; and focusing on all that bind us together as one united country.

“I, therefore, urge our compatriots to shun all actions which negate the spirit of the season.

“However, celebrating the spirit and virtues of Christmas need not be a one-day affair, but rather, ought to continue into the New Year.

“Our people must make extra efforts to live in peace and harmony with their neighbours, irrespective of differences.

“While it is gladdening to note that incidents of violence and conflicts have reduced drastically owing to the several operations embarked on by our security agencies, we must not let our guards down.

“As Christmas indicates good tidings of hope and redemption, Nigerians can look forward to a turnaround in the administration’s priority areas of fighting corruption, providing security, economic diversification, job creation and infrastructure upgrade.

“Having recently signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into Law, I reiterate my promise during the presentation of the Budget Proposals before the National Assembly on October 8, 2019 that, “We remain resolutely committed to the actualization of our vision of a bright and prosperous future for all Nigerians.”

“The 2020 Budget of Sustainable Growth and Job Creation will be rigorously implemented to further deepen its impact on the generality of our people.

“Let me use this occasion to once more thank the leadership and members of the National Assembly for the speedy consideration and passage of the 2020 Budget Proposals.

“We are confident that this new era of cordiality and cooperation between the executive and the legislature will fast-track our collective commitment to giving our people better life and governance.

As we celebrate Christmas, let us remember to pray for members of our armed forces and other security agencies who are making so much sacrifice to protect us from people of evil intent. We should also extend love to the families of those whose bread-winners made the ultimate sacrifice while defending their fatherland.

I appeal to motorists to drive with care this festive season, while road safety and security officials should ensure compliance with safety measures to avoid needless accidents and attendant loss of life and property.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has felicitated with Nigerians on the Christmas and New Year festivities, saying that Nigerians must not forget the essence of the season, which is a reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ and the ideals for which he lived.

He explained that the birth of Jesus Christ is a great example of humility, saying he lived and preached peace, love, tolerance and self-sacrifice, and left mankind with the hope of eternal joy.

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has stressed the need for unity, even as he called on Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers.

In his Christmas message on Tuesday, Omo-Agege urged Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of Christmas by reaching out to the less privileged in the society.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, Gbajabiamila also urged Christians to use the occasion for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ to pray for the country to overcome her challenges, including insecurity in some parts of the country.

The Speaker congratulated Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Christmas.

Gbajabiamila said this is a time for sober reflections, calling on the Christian faithful to imbibe the virtues of Jesus Christ.

He said at a time like this, Nigerians should come together and celebrate with one another as well as pray for their leaders to lead them well for the good of the country.

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has enjoined Christians in Nigeria to emulate the lifestyle of Jesus Christ who lived and preached love, peace and harmony among human beings.

In a message of felicitation signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, the deputy speaker congratulated all Christians in Nigeria on the occasion of Christmas, saying it provides another opportunity for adherents of the Christian faith to exude love and peace in all their endeavours.

He also enjoined Christians not to be tired of praying for the nation, but to remain steadfast and keep trusting in God, who is the creator of the universe.

Equally, the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to rekindle their love and respect for one another which he said are necessary to promote coexistence in the country.