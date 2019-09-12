Xenophobic attacks: Evacuation of Nigerians from S/Africa to gulp N300m -Air Peace

Share This





















From Suleiman Idris, Lagos

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace said the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa would cost the airline about N300 million. The sum will cover the payment of passenger service charge, aeronautical and other charges in addition to the cost of operation. It said.

The airline flight, a Boeing 777 which left Nigeria 11:30 pm on Tuesday arrived the OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg about 4:00 am Wednesday with reports that Nigerians turned up for the airlift.

However the South Africa authorities were said to have frustrated the evacuation of Nigerians who have been readied for the first batch of airlift from that country.

Sources at the Nigerian High Commission in Johannesburg said that after the Commission had prepared the first 320 Nigerians for the first evacuation, the South Africa Immigration started causing problem by arresting Nigerians due to travel, demanding papers and accused them of travelling without the right documents.

“The Nigerian High Commission had prepared travel documents for the Nigerians but Immigration wanted to know how the Nigerians came into the country and began to arrest them

“Our high Commission is having tough time with South African government. They are stopping and arresting Nigerians, saying they should explain how they came into the country,” the official said.