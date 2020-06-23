WTO DG: Okonjo-Iweala bags ECOWAS endorsement

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The candidature of former Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO) has gotten a boost with the Economic Community of West African States endorsing her for the coveted position.

The endorsement was conveyed in a statement released by the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by its spokesperson, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye in Abuja Monday.

The statement read thus, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government have endorsed the candidature of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), for the period 2021-2025.

“The apex body noted that since the creation of the WTO on 1 January 1995, which is a successor to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) established on 1 January 1948, no African has assumed the position of Director-General of the Organization.

“The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government endorsed the Candidate of Nigeria noting “Her long years of managerial experience at the top echelons of multilateral institutions, her established reputation as a fearless reformer, her excellent negotiating and political skills, her experience of over 30 years as a Development Economist with a long standing interest in trade, her excellent academic qualifications, her positions as Managing Director World Bank, and currently as Board Chair Gavi, and AU Special Envoy to Mobilize Financial Resources for the fight against Covid19”.

