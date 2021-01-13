Wounded soldiers ready for frontline return

Share This





















Wounded soldiers receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna, have expressed readiness to return to the frontline, after being treated at the hospital.

A cross section of soldiers interviewed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on their hospital beds on Tuesday, commended the military authorities for ensuring their welfare.

Sgt. Yakubu Gajawa, a soldier serving with Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Magumeri, in Borno said that he was transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries at war front.

Gajawa thanked the authorities for the adequate treatment at the hospital, adding that the medical attention provided was excellent.

“We are receiving good attention here, I think that it is excellent and I am happy about it.

“I am ready to go back to the war front, am not afraid because what happened to me was destined by God and I thank my God that I still have my legs.

“If I get well today, I will go back to my duty post to continue the fight. If I don’t go back what then makes me a soldier?

“My duty is to fight at the battle front and I must fight and win by the grace of God,” he said.

Pte. Afolayan Sunday, another soldier serving at 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation Lafiya Dole, said sustained injuries after an ambush on Dec. 25, 2019 at Jakana in Borno.

Sunday said he was given adequate attention at the hospital, adding that his allowances and other entitlement were also paid on time.

