World disability day : CDGP calls for speedy implementation of disability law in Jigawa

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Action Against Hunger (ACF) through Child Development Grand Program has called on Jigawa state government to increase effort for full implementations of people’s with disability law in the state.

The called was made by the CDGP project manager miss Stella Esedume while delivering her goodwill message at the rally to mark world disability day held in Dutse the state capital.

Miss Stella explained that, full implementations of PWD law will help in addressing issues related to People’s with disability in the state.

According to her, the covid-19 facilities among PWD and are high and the reason for this are not farfetched as according to UN policy brief on A disability inclusive response to covid-19.

“they may experience to barriers to implement basic protection measures such as hand washing and maintaining physical distancing for several reasons.

ACF also urged for more funding for disability specific programs, a research to understand the impact of social security scheme to PWD as well as adequate representation of PWD at various level of government.

While making his remarks the, the Jigawa chairman of PWD comrade Muhammad Unman commended Jigawa state government for their effort to include PWD in their programmes and urged them to do More.

