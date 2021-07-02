World 400m champion to miss Olympics following two-year ban

World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser will miss the Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching anti-doping rules.

The 23-year-old Bahraini was sanctioned after missing out-of-competition tests.

She ran 48.14 seconds to claim the world title in Doha in 2019.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) upheld an appeal against the decision by the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal to dismiss the charges in October 2020.

Her results from the World Championships – where she clocked the third-fastest time in history – will remain.

The ban runs from Wednesday to early 2023 with Naser having been provisionally suspended from 4 June to 14 October 2020.

Naser was originally charged with missing four anti-doping tests between 1 January 2019 and 24 January 2020.