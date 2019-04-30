Workers’ Day: FG declares Wednesday public holiday

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Federal Government (FG) has declared Wednesday, May 1, 2019 as public holiday to celebrate the 2019 Workers’ Day.

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian workers on their commitment and sacrifice towards building a greater Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ehuriah, the minister commended workers’ effort at ensuring the full implementation of the policies and programmes of Government through efficient and effective service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners at large.

Dambazau called for continuous support of Nigerian workers in Government’s effort at re-positioning the economy and moving it to the Next Level, even as he commended them for keeping faith with the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s resolve of building a better Nigeria.